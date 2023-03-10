by Ajiri Daniels

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Victims of the Sept. 2022 buildings demolition in Benin have warned members of the public not to bid for the disputed landed property, pending the resolution of the case in court.

Mr. Austin Akeni, while addressing a news conference on behalf of others in Benin, said whoever involved in deal over the disputed property would do that at his own peril.

Akeni asserted that the Edo Government embarked on a forceful demolition of their houses in Oke-Oroma and Ogheghe area of the city, in spite of a court injunction, restraining it and its agents.

“Information currently reaching us is that, Edo State Government through the Ministry of Lands and Survey had issued a circular, asking members of the public to send him their biddings for the said land.

“We are therefore using this press briefing to inform members of the public to the effect that this land matter is currently a subject of litigation in a Benin High Court as well as the ECOWAS court.

“Therefore, any member of the public that will be having any transaction whatsoever regarding this landed property will be doing so at his own peril.

‘We advise the general public to stay clear of the land until the court has decided the issue(s) regarding the forceful acquisition of this land by the state government,” Akeni said.

Corroborating their position, Mr. Ojo Collins, another victim of the incident said over 500 victims organised the briefing to seek the support and the prayers of kind-hearted individuals on this course.

“We call on the CSOs (Civil Society Organisations) in Edo and well meaning citizens to continue to pray for us because we are in pain.

“Some of us cannot even feed well again because we took loan. But I believe in the law of justice and I believe in the natural law that one day, that thing which belongs to us will return to us,” Collins said

He noted, however, that he believed the law of justice and natural law would favour them in the end.

Recall that the state government had through its Special Adviser to Gov. Godwin Obaseki on Media Project, Crusoe Osagie, said the land, measuring about 1229 hectares was reclaimed for development of a new town.

Osagie stated that the land was acquired in 2017, but encroached upon by land speculators.