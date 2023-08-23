From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Government, yesterday, said that about N1.3 billion is being shared to traditional rulers in the 18 local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who announced this while addressing journalists in Benin City, said “The Traditional rulers are sharing N1.3 billion. Traditional rulers in Edo South Senatorial district get N639.2 million and out of this, the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) gets N319.6 million while all the traditional rulers in seven local government in the district will share N255.7 million.

“Traditional rulers in Edo Central get N299.8 million while traditional rulers in Edo North district will share N377.6 million”.

He said the funding to the traditional rulers increased as a result of the inclusion of Value Added Tax (VAT) and the excess crude components.

Nehikhare who denied the allegations making the round that the state government has reduced as well as withheld the monthly subvention to the Benin monarch, said the money accrued to the traditional rulers increased under Governor Obaseki.

He said as a result of disagreement among some traditional rulers in the state, the traditional rulers agreed with government to temporarily warehouse the fund in a central pool until the administrative issues were addressed.

“These administrative issues have now been resolved by the Edo State Government and the palace delegation led by the Iyase of Benin, Chief Sam Igbe.

“This pool of funds is now being disbursed to the various traditional rulers across the State as well as the Benin Traditional Council.

Nehikhare said the Oba of Benin remain a father they cherish so much and whose words they cannot take for granted.

He maintained that the money shared to the various traditional rulers will enable them assist the government to develop the state while contributing their quota from their various communities.