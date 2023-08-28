Says governor’s aides denied him seating position

From Idu Jude, Abuja

The least have not been heard of the internal Leadership wrangling in Osadebe House Benin City, which again unveiled an unprecedented move by the Governor’s security aids to the chagrin and shock of guests and worshippers during a Sunday service, which saw the Deputy Governor shielded away from his normal seating position as against normal protocols.

A reliable source close to The Sun newspaper, indicated that actions of the security aids came without an instructions from Governor Obaseki’s protocol officers who were ordered not to recognize the Deputy Governor of the state, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, during the thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate Edo at 32, held at the Osadebe house Benin City.

According to our source, the thanksgiving ceremony, which was expected to be a display of unity and collaboration within the state’s leadership, witnessed a glaring rift between the governor and his deputy. The governor and his deputy were deliberately seated far apart, creating an uncomfortable and unusual situation that had never been seen before.

“as the ceremony progressed, The Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu attempted to greet Governor Godwin Obaseki or exchange pleasantries with him. However, his efforts were thwarted by the governor’s security aides, who prevented the Deputy Governor from approaching the Governor. Shocked onlookers witnessed this incident as the Governor looked on without intervening”.

Our source, further indicated that Journalists at the event, were not spared as Governor’s aides forcefully ejected anyone attempting to capture a photograph or video of the Deputy Governor at the event. A deliberate effort that ensured the Deputy Governor’s face remained unseen throughout the ceremony, manifesting a clear disregard for his position.

“as various dignitaries took turns to deliver readings, Comrade Philip Shaibu was conspicuously not called upon to take any reading. The clergymen leading the event called out the names of dignitaries for prayers but deliberately skipped the name of the Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.

“When Governor Godwin Obaseki stepped up to deliver his speech. During his address, he made a mention of the office of the Deputy Governor but deliberately decided not to mention the name of the incumbent, disregarding established protocol.

“this incident has highlighted an escalating rift between Governor Obaseki and Deputy Governor Shaibu, raising questions about the stability and unity within Edo State’s executive leadership and the PDP. Observers are concerned that this public display of animosity may jeopardize effective governance in the state and hinder progress”.

Our source, however, stated that reasons behind Governor Obaseki’s decision to marginalize his deputy at the prestigious event remain unknown, and it remains to be seen how this rift will unfold in the coming days and whether efforts will be made to mend the growing divide in Edo State’s leadership and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).