From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Sheriff Agbebaku has condoled with families and relatives of victims of Thursday’s accident on Benin-Lagos Express road by the Ovia River bridge in which several people lost their lives.

In a condolence message, Agbebaku said the news of the accident came as a shock, stressing that it was a sad story.

Agbebaku while calling for urgent repairs of failed portions of our highways which caused the fatal accident in which about eleven persons with promising future lost their lives while about eight others are battling in the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

The Speaker prayed for the bereaved families for Almighty God to comfort and console them, while praying for the repose of the dead.

He called for urgent repairs on various highways in and out of Edo, adding, “that will go along way in guaranteeing safe motoring.”