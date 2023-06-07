From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of next year’s Edo State governorship election, former governorship aspirant and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kenneth Imansuangbon, resigned his membership of the party.

Prior to his quitting the PDP, there have been feelers that Imansuangbon, popularly known as ‘Rice man’, following his annual yuletide period free distribution of rice to the people of the state, was heading for the Labour Party (LP), to contest the gubernatorial election.

But in a statement he personally signed announcing his decision to dump the PDP and copied his Esan South East ward 2 chairmen, the Local Government and State chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi, Imansuangbon was however silent on his reasons for resigning his membership of the party.

He thanked the entire body and leadership of the PDP, describing his experience as memorable.

“Since 2009 in what was tagged the ‘Ewohimi Declaration’ where I had joined the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has remained a memorable journey for me and I want to thank God almighty for his benevolence.

“The course of my political journey in the PDP had afforded me the opportunity to make great and wonderful friends and had shared great moments with which I will cherish for a lifetime.

“However, the reality of the moment has made it decisive that there comes a time in a man’s life when he has to move ahead.

“Consequently, therefore I hereby tender my resignation of the membership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. Once again, I thank the entire leadership and body of the PDP”, Imansuangbon said in the statement.

Recall that Imansuangbon joined the governorship race in 2007 having worked assiduously for the PDP and later the Grace Group, the PDP faction that joined to form Action Congress, AC and ACN, and later APC.

He later defected to the PDP where he had consistently contested for the governorship including the 2020 governorship election where he eventually stepped down for Godwin Obaseki after negotiations.