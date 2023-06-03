From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A social political group, Edo Progressive Forum, yesterday, urged the chieftain of the Labour Party, Oghogho Okundaye to join the governorship race for Edo state 2024.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the group enlarged meeting held in Benin.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, the state coordinator of the group, Marcus Ediale said they have decided to hold the meeting to appraise the Political happenings in the state and fashion out way forward.

He said at the end of the deliberation, the issue of governorship race came up and after much discussion, the members agreed that competence, capability, exposure and ability to carry people along should be the criteria to be considered by all the political parties in getting their representatives rather than zoning.

Ediale also said that the issue of some personalities were also discussed and the members decided to persuade a Labour Party chieftain, Oghogho Okundaye to join the race for the 2024 gubernatorial election.

Throwing more light on the issue, the secetary and Publicity Secretary of the group, Erhabor Osamuyi and Isah Briamoh respectively, said having been following the pedigree of Okundaye, the group decided to call on him to take the bull by the horn and contest.

They said apart from his humanitarian and generosity, Okundaye level of intellect and exposure are some of the criteria the next Edo State governor should possess in order to take the state to further heights

Other members of the Edo Progressives forum said arrangements are already in top gear to approach Okundaye physically having followed him from afar to persuade him to accept their plea

They expressed optimism that with the calibre of Okundaye as the state governor who is a detrabilized Nigerian, the much sought after getting to the pinnacle of development will be easily achieved.