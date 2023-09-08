From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Some members of the Edo National Association worldwide with indigenes drawn from Europe, North America and Africa has joined well-meaning Edo people in calling on Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan to to join the Edo 2024 governorship race for the interest of the state and the people.

In a statement, the Spokesperson of some members of the Group who endorsed fr Obinyan, Prof. Ehi Aimiuwu said Fr. Obinyan was the man to beat adding that he is an outstanding and trusted man who would fulfil his promise to the people.

Aimiuwu said”we held 2023 Edo National Association Worldwide annual convention in New Jersey where some participants from the United States and Europe advocated for Fr. Obinyan.

“We made case for him as the best gubernatorial candidate for Edo state come 2024. He has been trained to be ethical in his service to humanity.

” Fr Obinyan is a man of honesty and integrity. So, we can trust his words. He is an apical ambassador of the Catholic church and a true representative of the people of Edo State.

“He is ready for the journey and challenges ahead, he will undeniably come out victorious for the good of the Edo people at home and in diaspora.

Also speaking, Mr. Eghosa Idehen, advised Fr. Obinyan that when elected, he should ensure constant electricity, water, good roads and security to attract Edos worldwide to return.

“Edos will build Edo based on the foundation you laid with our international knowledge, expertise, foreign exchange

“The Edo Citizens in diaspora are feeling the impact of poor governance by having to continually support families back home despite the economic constraints.

“Most vitally, the Edo Citizens in diaspora are hungry to return home to support the government in making the great Benin kingdom achieve her potentials,” Idehen said.

Among those who rally support for Fr Obinyan at the Group’s convention included Patrick Idehen (New York – USA), Elder Leslie Eki Wohighen (New Jersey – USA), Dr. Eric Idehen (Iowa – USA), Prof. Ehi Aimiuwu (Atlanta – USA) and Mr. Fred Idehen (London -United Kingdom) among others

Caption: Fr. Obinyan