From Fred Itua, Abuja

The South South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Blessing Agbomhere has cautioned aspirants seeking the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, not to waste their resources in pursuit of their ambition if they are not ready to abide by the party’s zoning arrangement in the state.

In a statement which he personally signed, Agbomhere said complaints by any of the aspirants for failing to get the party’s ticket will be seen as a waste of time and distraction to the party’s drive to reclaim the governorship seat in Edo state.

Agbomhere said the APC will ensure that the spirit of justice, fairness and equity is considered to foster the brotherhood that has existed between the Binis, Esans and Afenmais who have continued to stand on a tripod all these years to ensure a united and peaceful state.

While admitting that it is the right of the Afemais in Edo North and Binis in Edo South to aspire to contest for the governorship seat, Agbomhere emphasised that it is only the people that can choose who they want as Governor.

He said this time around to be precise, for Edo 2024, no one individual will seat in the comfort of his bedroom to impose a candidate on Edo people, adding that Edo people will choose their governor from among the aspirants, and the candidate to be chosen must have an untainted record of patriotism, sacrifice and service to community.

The APC South South Zonal Organising Secretary reiterated that the party will give the Esans of Edo state the right of first refusal for the party’s ticket in the 2024 Edo governorship polls barring any last minutes changes in permutations.