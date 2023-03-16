From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has said his administration would not have encountered the numerous challenges it did if he had followed the old order of embezzlement of state funds.

Obaseki who said this during his opening remarks at the Youth Interactive Session with the First Lady of the state which held at the Government House, said he was in support of the agitation of the youths for good governance which they first demonstrated in his second term election in 2020.

“So, in your parley today, my massage is that, the solution to our problem lies in you. Our purpose is to create a future for you.

“We would not have had a problem if we came and say let us do it as they should to do it.

” Money comes every month, we share the money, there would not have been problem, nobody will attack me, you understand? But Edo will not make progress “, Obaseki said.

The Governor said although one of the policy trust of his government is centred on youth development, Edo as a State, cannot make considerable progress without a vibrant federal government.

“I believe in young people. I believe in your energy.

“I support you in all your agitations. I am one governor that is opened and ready to work with young people because you are my constituency and I know it.

“You were the people who say “Torgba” (meaning it will complete). Are you not?

“I have not forgotten but there are many forces fighting for us to go back to where we are coming from but by the grace of God, forward ever, backward never “, Obaseki said.

He urged the youths to deliberate on the ways to sustain good governance in the state and Nigeria.