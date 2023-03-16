From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Candidate for the Edo State House of Assembly representing Orhionmwon South Constituency on the platform of African Democratic Congress, Omokaro Etiosa Emmanuel, yesterday, debunked the rumour of him stepping down for his political opponent.

He refuted the rumour while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin City ahead of the Saturday March 18 House of Assembly election in the state.

Etiosa said he has been approached by his political opponent to step down and he has refused, a situation that has made his political followers to begin to call him on phone.

He said as a candidate, he remains the one to beat.

He said the desires to provide adequate representation to the people of Orhionmwon have spurred him to have indicated interest in contesting for the seat of Orhionmwon South Constituency.

“Seeing that our noble region has been infested with insecurity and uncertainty, I wish to use this opportunity to make laws that will increase the security of our people.

“Our people are opened to danger and threat; they lack protection, they can’t sleep with their two eyes close if not for the fear of losing their lives and properties but for the fear of loosing their farm lands and crops.

” It’s for this reason that maximum security should be engaged in this region”, Etiosa said.

Etiosa added that he will tackle the issue of unemployment through encouraging young Nigerians to take to farming

“I know quite well that 90 percent of our people are struggling with joblessness therefore leading to depression.

“However, Agriculture being the mainstay of Orhionmwon economy, it will be given holistic attention.

“Aside from support to farmers through purchase of seedlings, implements, insecticides and equipment for primary processing, working with other levels of government; I will ensure that Orhionmwon farmers get their fare share of available resources and opportunities.

“With this, I wish to put people back to work and lift millions out of poverty with some various empowerment schemes both from governmental and non governmental agencies that would be made public soon”, Etiosa said.

He however called on the citizens of the state to come out enmass to cast their votes for him in the forthcoming House of Assembly election in the state.