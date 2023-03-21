…As INEC releases results

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for Ovia North East constituency, Victor Nosa Omoregie, yesterday, said he has resigned his membership of the party because he was always seen as a mole for the PDP by members of the party.

In a press statement he personally signed, Omoregie said he was comfortable with the outcome of the election which he said has curtailed the APC from its intention of taking over the state house of assembly.

He said “I contested the election under the ticket of Labour Party but was never genuinely accepted into the party as I was regarded as a mole and agent working for PDP.

“This damaging assertion went viral in the social media.

“The Labour Party leadership from top to the bottom worked hard to demean my person to the extent of creating identity confusion leading to the mix up in the name of my constituency and constituency 2 candidature.

“As it stands, as far as I am concerned, the Labour Party in Edo State today is not what the masses expect it to be.

“Perhaps, the presence of the “Obidient” factor attempted to give life to it but without success for now.

“I cannot under any circumstance wish to continue to identify myself with the party particularly with the present crop of party leadership who appear to understand little or nothing about political management.

“In the light of the above, I forthwith severe myself from Labour Party and consolidate my membership of PDP which is my family party.

“I must say that I am satisfied with the outcome of the election because it has succeeded in curtailing the attempt by APC to control the Edo State House of Assembly with conceived evil intentions aimed at destabilizing the State.”

Similarly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the results into the Edo State House of Assembly which showed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leading the pack with 12 seats out of the 24-member house followed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) with eight seats while the Labour Party (LP) has won one seat and election into three seats inconclusive.

A press statement by the Head of Department, Voter Education/Publicity, Timidi Wariowei showed that the PDP won in Akoko-Edo I and Akoko-Edo II.

Other constituencies won by the party are Esan Central, Esan North East II, Esan South East, Igueben, Ikpoba-Okha, Orhionmwon II, Ovia North East I, Ovia North East II, Owan West and Uhunmwonde while the APC won in Esan North East I, Esan West, Etsako Central, Etsako East, Etsako West I, Etsako West II, Orhionmwon I, and Owan East.

The LP won in Oredo West constituency while Oredo East, Egor and Ovia South West constituencies were declared inconclusive.