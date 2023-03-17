….Say state owned security outfits, vigilante bar from election duty

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Commissioner of Police, Edo State on Election duty for 2023 General Elections, Benjamin Okolo, yesterday, warned those bent on fomenting trouble with the view of distorting the Saturday March 18 state House of Assembly’s election should desist or face the full wrath of the law.

He gave the warning in Benin while in a meeting with heads of security agencies, political party representatives, critical stakeholders and other senior officers from security community in the state.

Okolo reminded the eligible voters that the law on restriction of vehicular movement on the day of election is still in force, and it starts from 12am to 6pm on Saturday, 18th March, 2023.

While warning against the violation of the law and other electoral regulations, Okolo said it is coming on the heels of skirmishes noticed across the state on Saturday, 25th February, 2023, during the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly Elections which led to pockets of electoral offences in some parts of the state by unscrupulous persons.

The Commissioner of Police added that the command is working with other security agencies in the state to ensure that citizens/voters comply with the restriction order of no vehicular movement, stating that the synergy among the sister security agencies in the state is robust enough to breakdown any obstacles or forces.

He further warned all quasi and state owned security outfits, including the vigilante group, to steer clear of election duty as they are not empowered by law to perform such duty or obligation.

The CP however reiterates the command’s efforts in protecting the lives and property of the citizens/voters, before, during and after 2023 General Elections, as they come out enmass to exercise their civic duty in electing the candidates of their choice.