From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A stalwart of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, Kingsley Okundaye has described the purported romance by Labour Party and the state governor ahead of the house of assembly election in the state as an attempt to distract the “Obedient Movement” from actualizing their set goal of massive votes for the candidates of the party in the Saturday’s March 18 election.

In a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen said the PDP in the state is only doing everything possible to hide under the popularity of the Labour Party as the bride of the progressives.

He called on the electorate not to loose sight but continue to identify with the party and cast their votes hundred percent for the party as that will guarantee good governance in the state.

Okundaye advised party faithful not to be discharged by the postponement of the house of assembly election but remain focused to help pursue the common goal which is repositioning Edo state for greater heights.

He also admonished members of the party and outsiders not to believe in any speculation as Labour is more focused on winning many seats in the state house of assembly in preparation for the big one which is the governorship election.