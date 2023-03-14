… Allegations baseless – Crusoe

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, alleged that the state governor, Godwin Obaseki of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made available military and police uniforms, arms and ammunition, for both the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) and thugs to cause mayhem at the various polling units where the APC is winning in the state on election day.

The party, through its chairman, Col. David Imuse rtd. made the allegation while speaking with newsmen in Benin City.

He said the party is voicing out due to the reliable information available to it.

According to him “As a party, we have privileged and credible information indicating that the Edo State Governor has procured military and police uniforms, arms and ammunition, for both the Edo State Security Network (Vigilante), known PDP thugs, members of secret cults, and NURTW under one Mr. Odion Olaye, with plans for them to disrupt the House of Assembly elections.

“Their modus operadi is as set out herein under amongst other: Those with military uniforms will be on patrol, pretending to be soldiers.

“Those on Mufti will queue up with voters.

“They will be armed by the Governor with procured and licensed pump action rifles.

“They are to destroy ballot boxes and other electoral materials in any unit where they are not winning especially during counting of votes.

“They have been given clear orders to shoot when necessary as the Governor has assured them of adequate protection.

“The Governor has allegedly procured the NURTW under the leadership of Mr. Odion Olaye to transport election materials to unknown destinations where rigging can be carried out.

“This violent operation is to be ‘carried out especially in Eco Central and Edo South”, Imuse Alleges.

He Imuse said the deployment of the local vigilante for the purposes of elections have been seriously opposed to by the Inspector General of Police Akali Baba adding that the he must swing into action immediately in order to prevent the governor for truncating the smooth processes of the election.

“This contravenes the order of the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police that all thugs, vigilantes, poachers and fake state sponsored security services such as the Edo State Security Network are disqualified to be anywhere near any polling station and collation center on election day.

“With this information, we urge the State Police Command to remain vigilant so that the Edo state government troublemakers da not make the state Ungovernable.

“It is also a call to other security agencies deployed in the state to be aware of their responsibility to avoid a backlash from these criminals.

“Finally, we would like to warm that if these thugs are allowed to express themselves, the state will come under severe pressure.

“We therefore urge heads of state security agencies not to give in to the state government financial incentives, which may reduce the election to one of Obaseki’s PDP versus the Edo people’, Imuse said.

Reacting to the allegation, Odion Olaye said the governor has not called him for such an assignment and that the APC has been the ones moving from one community to the other asking them to vote for the APC with the aim of impeaching the state governor.

Also refuting the allegation, the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Strategic Planning, Crusoe Osagie said all their allegations were lies.

He said the state governor is committed to free, fair and credible elections in the state.