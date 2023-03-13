From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A social-political group, Concerned Citizens of Edo State, have come out against the alleged impeachment threat currently being peddled in some quarters against the state governor, Godwin Obaseki that after the House of Assembly election, the opposition parties with the majority members would impeach him.

Addressing reporters, Solomon Idiogbe said there is no doubt that there are mixed feelings about the current administration in the state as regards policies and their implementation especially the controversies surrounding the inauguration of the state House of Assembly members where members- elect were not inaugurated but that the March 18 election is to set the record straight and determine the peace and progress of the state.

He said those promoting the impeachment agenda do not mean well for the state as such an act can only lead to more crises in the state noting that the governor is not contesting the election and that such a vendetta move should be aborted.

“Thank God, Governor Godwin Obaseki is not on the ballot of this election as the Edo governorship election is for next year, 2024.

“That this election is and should be about Edo people voting for those whose agenda is to come and make developmental laws toward a better and prosperous Edo State.

“That we condemn in strong terms those whose agenda is to come and pursue personal political vendetta of impeachment and the likes.

“That the issue of impeachment as being bandied around by some political leaders, actors and their supporters is irresponsible and could potentially lead to crisis even before the election and will distort the existing peace in our dear state and we all know that there can never be progress without peace”, Igiogbe said.

Igiogbe said the group is in dire support of a peaceful and smooth transition of government -to-government just as he appealed to the people of the state to cast votes for candidates of their choice irrespective of political affiliations.