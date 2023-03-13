by Ajiri Daniels

From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Mr. Peter Obi, on Monday, declared that Chijioke Edeoga remains his choice and that of the party for the governorship of Enugu State.

Obi, who spoke on a breakfast show of a popular national television station monitored in Enugu, explained that there was no confusion over the party’s governorship candidate.

His explanation came on the heels of a major member of the OBIdient movement, Aisha Yesufu, declaring support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.

But the LP standard bearer said that it was not every member of the OBIdient movement that belonged to the Labour Party, Yesufu inclusive.

He said that different persons including non partisan people supported, aggregated under the OBIdient and the Big Tent platforms and worked for the Obi-Datti Presidency.

Obi further explained that such people like Yesufu reserved the freedom to support any governorship candidate of their choice but stated that LP members would support their party’s candidates.

“I know this thing is coming up because Aisha Yesufu tweeted about her preferred candidate in Enugu. But, Chijioke Edeoga is my candidate and candidate of the party in Enugu State. There are people who are not members of Labour Party that are of the OBIdient movement, these people like Aisha have the right to support any candidate. But Labour Party, our party, has Edeoga as candidate and he is my candidate; he deserves all the support,” Obi explained.