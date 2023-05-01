From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the March 18 elections in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, has described the new Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Dom Asogwa, as an officer with patriotic zeal.

Congratulating Asogwa, whom he also described as a great son of Enugu state, on his new elevation, Edeoga praised the virtues of hard work and dedication that have been exemplified by the new DCG in the discharge of his national duties, noting that his recent promotion bears evidence of his competence, character and capability.

Edeoga who is presently challenging the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Peter Mbah as the winner of the Enugu State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noted that employees of the NIS were like ambassadors and consular staff of embassies whose daily activities affect the relationships between Nigeria and other countries.

He said that rising to the second highest position in such a critical agency of government could only have been achieved by a person who approached the task with patriotic zeal.

Egeoga said, “Our brother, Dom Asogwa has, in the course of his service at the Nigerian Immigration Service, demonstrated the sterling qualities that only men burning with love for fatherland possess. As our brother, Dom has exemplified love and service in all he does. We are not surprised that these character traits have been brought to the service of Nigeria. We are even happier that he has been recognised and rewarded for exhibiting those traits.

“Asogwa, a native of Edem Ani in Nsukka Local Government of Enugu State has risen through the ranks in the Nigerian Immigration Service, earning every promotion by dint of hard work and dedication to duty. With this promotion, he has joined the elite ranks of the NIS that included the Comptroller General and the Deputy Comptrollers General. We are elated by this rare recognition of hard work, a trait that defines the people of Enugu State.”

According to him, “It may interest besides former Inspector-General of Police, Ogbonnaya Onovo, Dom Asogwa is the first son of Enugu State to have made it to such high rank in the military, paramilitary and service organs of Nigeria. We appreciate this feat and wish him more laurels as he continues to service our dear fatherland with dedication, dignity and selflessness.”

Before his new promotion, Asogwa was the Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration (ACG), and Zonal Coordinator of Zone G headquarters, Benin City, comprising the Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra and Enugu State commands.

Since joining the NIS, DCG Asogwa has gone through a lot of leadership and service training at home and abroad. A voracious reader and education-minded person, he has acquired a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), and another M.Sc in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos.

Currently undergoing his Doctoral programme in Public Administration at the University of Nigeria, Asogwa, a consummate sportsman, spends his time outside work in various mentoring activities, travelling and involving in volunteer activities.