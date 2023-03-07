From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is set to confer President Muhammadu Buhari with democracy icon award in recognition of his achievements in the defence and promotion of democracy as a system of government throughout the subregion, as he prepares to leave office upon the conclusion of his two-term tenure.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the ECOWAS Chairman, Guinea Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embalo made the disclosure at a bilateral meeting with the President on the sidelines of the ongoing 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries in Doha, Qatar.

President Embalo said President Buhari had done more than any other to support democratic governments in West Africa, just as he had done exceptionally well, waging battles against the emergence non-democratic regimes.

The ECOWAS Chairman, said Buhari will have his name on the Roll of Honor in the community’s new headquarters building upon its completion in Abuja, so that future generations of West African citizens will know about the greatness he achieved and to copy his laudable examples.

President Buhari welcomed the proposition, stressing that democracy is the best pathway to bringing together diverse people and a dependable vehicle for the achievement of national development.