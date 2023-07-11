From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The leadership of President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will foster the desired peace and economic prosperity in the region as well as the African continent.

Senator Sharafadeen Alli, representing Oyo South senatorial district in the National Assembly, made the assertion in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Tinubu’s emergence ss Chairman of ECOWAS was announced at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Guinea Bissau on Sunday.

Alli, who was elected on the patform of All Ptogresives Congress (APC), congratulated Tinubu on his emergence as the new chairman of the regional body. He took over the chairmanship of ECOWAS from President Umaro Embalo of Guinea.

The senator described Tinubu as capable and experienced, with strong leadership skills that will help address the various challenges facing the continent, adding that Tinubu’s administrative acumen would lead ECOWAS to economic development, political stability, desired peace, and economic prosperity in West Africa and Africa as a whole.

The senator called on the people to support Tinubu towards achieving the best for Nigeria, ECOWAS and the continent.

“I have no doubt that President Bola Tinubu will perform excellently as ECOWAS chairman. I am confident that the region will witness economic growth, sustainable development and security.

“Tinubu has started will as the President of Nigeria. I am also hopeful that the region will benefit a lot from his wealth of experience,” Alli said.