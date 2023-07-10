Fom Oluseye Ojo Ibadan

The Ayedero of Yorubaland, Shina Abiola Peller, a former member of the House of Representatives, has hailed the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In a statement shared on his verified social media accounts and with the press, Peller described the development as a positive one, highlighting Nigeria’s economic and political leadership in Africa.

Peller also emphasised that Tinubu’s appointment is in line with the vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers for a Nigeria that is influential in Africa, not just for Nigerians alone. Honourable Peller expressed optimism that President Tinubu’s administration will bring about significant changes both in Nigeria and across the African continent.

He congratulated Nigeria on President Tinubu’s appointment as the new chairman of ECOWAS. He believes that the appointment solidifies Nigeria’s economic and political leadership in Africa.

According to him, President Tinubu’s chairmanship of ECOWAS is a source of renewed hope for the continent, expressing confidence that his administration would bring about remarkable changes, not only in Nigeria but across Africa as a whole.

He prayed to God for President Tinubu’s success in his new role, asking for strength in all aspects to enable him to exceed expectations.

He was optimistic that 2023 would be a turning point for Nigeria, and he is optimistic that Tinubu’s administration would play a key role in bringing about positive transformations not only within Nigeria but throughout the African continent.