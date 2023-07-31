From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following an Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened in Abuja, yesterday, in response to last Wednesday military coup d’etat in the Republic of Niger, the leaders have announced sanctions to be imposed if elected president, Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated immediately.

They further resolved that President Bazoum remains the legitimate, elected president and head of state of the Republic of Niger, recognized by ECOWAS, the African Union and the international community. They said in this regard, only official acts of President Bazoum or his duly mandated officials will be recognized by ECOWAS

The sanctions to be applied include: Closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Niger; Institution of ECOWAS, no fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger; Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Niger; Freeze all service transactions including energy transactions and Freeze assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Banks.

Others are: Freeze of assets of the Niger State and the state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks; Suspension of measure from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID, and BAORD; Calls on WAHU and all other regional bodies to implement this decision and the imposition of travel ban and asset freeze for the military officials involved in the coup attempt.

The same sanctions apply to their family members, and the civilians who accept to participate in any institutions or government, established by these military officials. The regional body has also not foreclosed the use of force to enforce its resolutions.

The ECOWAS meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the bloc, President Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The measures contained in a communiqué read by President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu-Touray, are seen as significant moves and a strong reaction to the coup d’etat, which poses a threat to the stability within the region.

ECOWAS resolutions came just as the boss of Russia’s private Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin hailed the coup as good news and offered his fighters’ services to the military junta.

Earlier, the European Union and France have cut off financial support to Niger and the United States has threatened to do the same if Bazoum is not returned to power.

The unconstitutional change in political leadership in the West African country has sparked concern and necessitates urgent discussions among regional leaders.

The leaders recalled that the principle of zero tolerance for unconstitutional change of government as enshrined in the ECOWAS and African Union protocols and other instruments.

The leaders said: “In the event, the authorities demands are not met within one week. Take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Nigeria. Such measures may include the use of force. For this effect, the chiefs of defense staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately.