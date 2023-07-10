From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government, has expressed serious concern over the dire humanitarian situation in the sub-region.

The ECOWAS leaders, in a communique issued at the end of its 63rd ordinary session in Bissau, Guinea Bissau, noted that conflict and insecurity continue to displace people in the frontline states of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria, causing an outflow of refugees to the neighbouring coastal states, especially Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana.

The Authority however instructed the ECOWAS Commission to urgently increase its humanitarian support and intervention programmes to significantly mitigate the humanitarian situation through the provision of basic education to conflict-affected children, livelihood support, and resilience building.

The Authority also urged the international community, bilateral and multilateral partners to provide substantial humanitarian support to the affected countries.

“The Authority expresses its deep concern at the inhuman treatment inflicted on West African nationals during their repatriation from some North African countries. Consequently, it urges the Chair of the Authority to initiate diplomatic action with these countries to ensure compliance with international law on the treatment and repatriation of migrants,” the communique read.

On the fight against terrorism, the Authority reaffirmed their commitment toward the eradication of terrorism and violent extremism, which remained an existential threat to the peace, security, and stability of the region.

The Authority further expressed their political will and determination to provide the requisite financial and technical means for effective implementation of the ECOWAS Action Plan for the Eradication of Terrorism, in particular, the activation of a kinetic force under the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) to support the fight against terrorism.

“The Authority notes with concern, the contribution of some means of transportation in facilitating the movements and operations of terrorist groups in the Sahel. In this regard, the Authority urges member states to regulate their importation and use across the Region.

“The Authority appoints Ambassador Baba Kamara, as a High-Level Official to work in close collaboration with the President of Commission to monitor the implementation of counter-terrorism efforts and report regularly to the Authority.

“The Authority calls for an Extra-Ordinary Session to be held in Nigeria by the end of August 2023, to discuss the concrete measures to address the regional security challenges, including the situation in the three countries in transition. This Session will be preceded by the Extra-Ordinary meeting of the Ministers of Defense and Finance,” the communique also read.

On the ECOWAS Peace Support Operations, the Authority instructed the commission, in its considerations regarding ECOMIG, to take into account, the urgent need to enhance the on-going Defense and Security Sector Reform (DSSR) efforts and the implementation of the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC).

“On the Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea Bissau (SSMGB), the Authority instructs the ECOWAS Commission to take the necessary measures for the deployment of the Formed Police Unit pledged by the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea Bissau (SSMGB) and the relocation of the Force Headquarters.

“The Authority extends the mandate of the mission for one year with effect from 30th June, 2023, to consolidate the peace and stability in the country,” the communique further read.

On the implications of the imminent MINUSMA withdrawal from Mali and the presence of foreign private armies on peace and security in the ECOWAS region, the Authority constitutes a Presidential Task Force comprising Benin, Guinea Bissau and Nigeria to deepen reflections on the withdrawal of MINUSMA and all related security matters.

“The Task Force will also accompany ECOWAS mediators to sustain dialogue with the transition authorities of the concerned Member States.

“The Authority directs the President of the Commission to propose, within 90 days, a comprehensive response mechanism to the dual developments of the MINUSMA withdrawal and the presence of foreign private armies in the Region.

“The Authority urges the United Nations and the Malian authorities to urgently facilitate the movement of the ECOWAS Member States’ contingents and their assets deployed in Mali, in connection with the withdrawal of MINUSMA,” the communique read.