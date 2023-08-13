From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina-Daura Unity and Progress Forum says President Bola Tinubu should channel his energy towards addressing the myriad of problems in Nigeria rather than entangle himself with issues in the Republic of Niger.

“Tinubu should remember that he is first and foremost the President of Nigeria before becoming the leader of ECOWAS,” the forum’s President, Tukur Malami, said at a press conference in Katsina on Saturday.

The group was reacting to the recent decision of the ECOWAS to use its standby military force towards restoring constitutional rule in the Republic of Niger.

Describing the decision as ill-conceived and “an act of intimidation,” Malami warned that any form of aggression on the Republic of Niger will ultimately lead to socio-economic and political disruption in the entire West African region.

The group noted that the best antidote against military coups in any country is good governance, founded on the basis of free, fair and credible elections.

Malami said that the Tinubu-led Federal Government should desist from supporting any aggression towards the Republic of Niger and its citizens.

According to him, “doing so is in effect undertaking a proxy war for NATO and its allies, and will negatively and tragically affect people living in the Northern states of Nigeria.

“It also amounts to self-inflicted injury by the Federal Government of Nigeria on its people, especially those living in the northern states who will definitely be affected by the war.

“President Tinubu should look inwards and address the lingering security challenges, poverty and corruption which have made life in Nigeria unbearable.

“Governors, members of the Legislature at both federal and state levels, traditional and religious leaders as well as the general public should stand up stoutly against the ECOWAS decision.”