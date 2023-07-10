From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his appointment as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu emerged chairman of the during the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on Sunday, July 9.

In his congratulatory message to the President on Monday, Radda described Tinubu as an exceptional servant-leader who has dedicated his life to the service of others, leaving an indelible impact throughout his extensive career in politics and public service.

The Governor believes that President Tinubu’s selection as ECOWAS Chairman is not only perfect but also timely, given his wealth of experience and leadership acumen.

“The Nigerian President’s expertise will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the challenges of fostering unity and progress within the West African region.

“All Nigerians should join together in prayers, seeking divine strength and wisdom for President Tinubu as he embarks on this noble endeavour.

“It is my ardent hope that God will grant him the necessary guidance and fortitude to fulfil his responsibilities and effectively lead the people he has been chosen to serve.

“This appointment of President Tinubu as the ECOWAS Chairman signifies a new chapter in the region’s pursuit of collective development and cooperation.

“On behalf of the people of Katsina State, I congratulate President Tinubu once again and extend his unwavering support for his future endeavours,” Radda said.