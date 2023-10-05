By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has increased estacode of the state governor, Mr . Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat and other political office holders.

The wives of political office holders in state, and civil servants would also benefitted from increment which takes effect from October 3, 2023.

This was contained in a circular with Ref. No: CIR/HOS/’23/Vol.1/094, issued on October 3. released by Office of the Head of Service.

From record, estacode of political office holders, wives and civil servant was last reviewed on October 4, 2021.

The latest circular which was signed by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro read: “In view of current economic realities, especially the inflationary trends in the country, it has become imperative to review the existing Estacode and Travel Allowances Rates as contained in Circular Ref. No: CIR//HOS/’21/Vol.I/0072 of 4th October, 2021 on Local Travel/Duty/Course Allowances in the State Public Service.

“Hence, it is hereby notified for general information that, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has graciously approved the upward review of the Estacode and Travel Allowances Rates with effect from 3rd October, 2023 as reflected in the attached annexures.

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers and Directors, Administration and Human Resource (DA&HR) are enjoined to note the contents of this Circular and give it the Service-wide publicity it deserves”.