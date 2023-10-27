…Says Nigeria will emerge from this chapter stronger, more prosperous

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has asked Nigerians to exercise patience and optimism in the face of the current economic hardship, saying that Nigeria will eventually emerge stronger and more prosperous.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the call while briefing journalists in Abuja, following the Supreme Court ruling on the 2023 presidential election.

Idris outlined the various interventions made by the government to cushion the effect of the crisis, saying that no serious government seeks to inflict burdens on its people.

The interventions, according to Idris, included a provisional wage increment of N35,000 monthly for six months to enhance federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation; establishment of an Infrastructure Support Fund for states to invest in critical areas that will create an enabling environment for businesses; launch of a 100 billion naira CNG bus rollout programme to deliver CNG-powered buses, and establishment of a presidential committee to drive implementation; signing of no fewer than five executive orders aimed at improving Nigeria’s business and fiscal environment, and increasing foreign exchange supply; establishment of a Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee to reform the tax system, while also reducing tax burden on Nigerians.

Idris also said the government is finalizing the process for payment of a Cash Transfer of N25,000 monthly to 15 million of the poorest and most vulnerable households in Nigeria, for three months.

“Against this backdrop of multifaceted government interventions and commitment, I want to appeal to Nigerians to please exercise patience and optimism that Nigeria will emerge from this chapter stronger and more prosperous. This is our country, it belongs to all of us, regardless of who we may have voted for in the last elections.

“We want a country that works for all of us, no matter what our cultural, religious or political differences might be. To guarantee this kind of country that works on all levels, for all its people, let us strive to put our differences aside, to believe the best about our country, and to support our elected leaders. Let our criticisms be constructive, let our actions be honest and patriotic.

“On our part, we will continue to strive to rebuild the trust of citizens in the ways and workings of government and boost the credibility of public information and communication,” Idris said.

Earlier, Idris said the present moments were indeed challenging economic times, not just for Nigeria, but also for many countries around the world, saying that all hands must be on deck to tackle the challenges confronting the nation.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made it clear that he will be a President for all Nigerians: regardless of regional, ethnic, partisan, or religious affiliations.

“Since he assumed office on May 29, he has been working tirelessly to actualize the Renewed Hope Agenda that formed the basis of his coming into office. He has implemented unprecedented reforms that, while tough and painful in the short term, are necessary foundations for the economic growth and prosperity that the people of Nigeria deserve.

“The removal of petrol subsidies, which as you all know were already envisaged by the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021, is freeing up significant resources for Federal and State Governments to invest in infrastructure and welfare programs for the benefit of citizens.

“Similarly, the ongoing liberalization of the foreign exchange regime is designed to close loopholes and gaps that have been exploited in very unscrupulous ways over the years, leading to the loss of billions of dollars in our scarce, hard-earned resources.

“The combined impact of these reforms has no doubt produced pain for many of our citizens, which the President and the administration have never shied away from acknowledging these difficulties.

“No serious government seeks to inflict burdens on its people. We are very clear in explaining that these pains being felt are a short-term sacrifice to make for the kind of country that we want and that we deserve,” Idris also said.

On the Supreme Court ruling, Idris said the Courts have spoken and the President and the ruling party, the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) have welcomed the judicial victory as pronounced.

“We thank the Judiciary for the painstaking work that they have done, and for rising up to the occasion in fulfilment of their constitutional mandate as the final arbiters of electoral proceedings in the country.

“Now that the legal contest regarding the outcome of the Presidential election is now behind us, it is time for all of us to come together and move forward, into a season of governing that is without distraction,” Idris added.