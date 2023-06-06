From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Rev FrHyacinth Alia has appealed to indigenes of the state in the Diaspora to invest in the state to boost economic growth and development.

Governor Alia made this call at an inaugural party organised by a former Deputy Governor of the State, Chief Steven Lawani, in Makurdi.

Alia who harped on the need for sons and daughters of the state to invest back home also invited interested investors in the state to approach the government for partnership.

He assured business owners, partners and lovers of the state that his administration will keep to all guidelines and also provide an enabling environment to enhance their business investments to the state.

”We want to assure you that security is paramount in our programme to ensure the safety of all investors. We are willing to collaborate and do our best for the growth of the economy of the state,” he said.

Alia thanked all those who supported his emergence as governor saying “For all who have supported us in numerous ways, all our sponsors from Europe, America and all who have come in from both near and far, we appreciate the effort you have put in for us.

“We know for a fact that your love for us, is love for the state and we will never take that for granted.

“Whoever wishes to collaborate and partner, our diasporas who are from the state and had no opportunity to come back, please come back home and invest, be free to speak with the government.

“I am inviting you to see what input you can make to our beloved state, so as to push forward the economy of the state,” the governor said.

”Today reminds us of the number of things we missed yesterday and it enables us to set a pace for tomorrow. We are an open government that has planned to reform.

”Whatever capacity you are and whatever form of business you have, please make Benue your home and business centre,” he added.