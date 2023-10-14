By Clem Aguiyi

FIRST let’s start with the titbits of what

Prof Ngozi Okonjo -Iweala had to say. Her

speech at the South East Summit really cut

deep and had all spellbound.

She started by chastising us on how we

have been our biggest enemy by not sup-

porting each other – we are too individual-

istic, leaving the sense of common purpose

and focusing on fragmentation.

She talked about the security challenges

and why we should continue to work to-

wards ending it. She talked about the gas

project currently ongoing in the region and

encouraged the governors to push on. She

believes we can do better and should hold

ourselves to higher standard after all, we

are Ndi Igbo and should never settle for

less. She pointed out the Budgit statistics

figure which shows that some South East-

ern states are doing relatively well, espe-

cially Ebonyi and Anambra, but insisted

that it is below expectation as we should

aim higher. She admonished the governors

to improve their IGR and make judicious

utilization of the FAAC.

She talked about infrastructure and how

bad we have done so far. She suggested we

plan on exiting the national grid for spe-

cial area, and emulate Bath Nnaji who has

done something worthy of note.

She pointed out how hardworking and

entrepreneurial we are as Ndi Igbo as she

has witnessed our people across the world.

But she expressed worry on how these en-

trepreneurial skills are yet to make any im-

pact in the region. She talked about mov-

ing away from just building mansions in

our villages to building sustainable growth.

Can we attract these supply

chains she asked? The world is

moving towards AI, digital econo-

my, fintech, electric car, etc.

She talked about how digital trade, that

digital services can be utilized to enhance

creative Industry in the region. “We need

digital infrastructure to make our region

attract digital infrastructure. Online op-

portunities should be made available for

our teeming youths. Can we have Enugu

silicon valley?

Digital economy should be given a spe-

cial attention as more business transac-

tion takes place via this means. She talked

about manufacturing in Aba and Nnewi,

but suggested how we can activate indus-

tries in Owerri and Abakiliki as well.

Another huge resource we have and

haven’t utilized is the Diaspora resources.

She spoke extensively on how this has

helped but not in a way that is regenera-

tive. She encouraged that we intentionally

make South-East the service hub for edu-

cation, and a service hub for health by

encouraging Diaspora doctors to come

home and build hospitals, referencing her

husband.

Diaspora for financing: She suggested

that the governors come together and float

the South-East diaspora bond that can trap

all these monies.

On his part Soludo dwelt on majorly five

key points. The first was his gratitude to

his colleague governors and Igbo leaders

for the new spirit.

His words: I want to say on behalf of

myself, the government and great people

of Anambra State, that we are committed

to this South-East agenda. It is not just

talk, we have already started demonstrat- ing this, the way we are already conduct- ing ourselves. This is really a new dawn in the South-East and for those I hear and

see on television talking and admonishing

the South-East governors to come together

and unite, we are and I am very delighted

to be part of this very particular group.

When we had our first or second South-

East governors Forum in Enugu, we dem-

onstrated that by all of us being in atten-

dance as it were. And today we are here

and part of that commitment to show that

wherever in igboland, we are together.

Ideally, this kind of summit should have

been held in our political capital Enugu

but here we are in Owerri, demonstrating

that commitment and solidarity with one

another.

I want to thank the governor of Enugu

who a few days ago, hosted the Truth, Jus-

tice and Peace Commission that I set up

last year and all the security advisers of the

five South-East governors were there and

you guys met. I have received the report

and I want to believe our governors will

consider it in due course.

A new dawn, a new team, now gives

us the agenda. And that brings me to my

third point, which is, we need a plan. We

all have ideas but for the organizers of this

summit, what we need and will very much

cherish from all of you is not just a two-

year or five-year plan but a Vatican plan for

centuries. Give us a 100 year plan for the

South-East. In Anambra, we developed a

50-year plan, vision 2070. My manifesto

derived from that 50-year plan. We are

intentionally, deliberately implementing

that. We need a plan because if you don’t

have a destination in mind, any road will

take you there.

I want to believe that by the end of this

summit, we have a working group that will

give us a South-East plan and an agenda.

The next one is Homeland consciousness. What will it take to implement this

plan? If we don’t have the Homeland con-

sciousness, we don’t believe in ourselves,

this will not be achieved so let us believe.

I have heard the speeches given and

books of lamentations. It’s very good to

lament but I rather like to see the glass as

half-full than half empty. The South-East

is ready for business, the South-East is ripe

for business and we must believe in our

ability to turn things around and get the

South-East going again. That must be the

outcome of this particular summit.

We can lament about the insecurity and

so on and so forth. This is not the most in-

secure place in the world. Other places are

thriving in spite of their own insecurity.

When I arrived in Anambra, eight lo-

cal governments were totally under siege

by these hoodlums. They are all gone, we

are settling into business. They would not

deter us, Anambra, the South-East and all

of us. We must be determined to move our

place forward in spite of the challenges.

South-East indigenes must not wait for

all the problems to be solved by the Gov-

ernors before they can come to invest in

the zone. If they don’t stop seeing the

only gloom and doom, this place will be a

desolate homeland. The South-East renais-

sance should not stop at self-belief, the re-

gion should also partner with the rest of the

country, the Diaspora and the international

community. We need not just ourselves,

we need Nigeria. Ndigbo needs Nigeria

and Nigeria needs Ndigbo. Ndigbo needs

Africa and the world, and the World and

Africa need Ndigbo. As an itinerant peo- ple, we cannot be an intolerant people.

We need the partnership of everybody,

partnership of the rest of the country, part- nership of the Diaspora and partnership

with the international community.