As part of its efforts to bridge the gap of low diagnostic capacities in the country, Echo Lab, in partnership with Integrated Diagnostic Holdings (IDH), has launched a state-of-the-art laboratory in Lagos to address advanced and comprehensive laboratory services.

The group said the rationale for this move was to close up the knowledge and technology gap lacking in the

medical diagnostic field as well as consolidate the sector through the experience of IDH who happens to be an

international player in the industry.

Speaking at the launch of Echo Lab, formerly Echo Scan in Lagos, the chairman of the company, Dr. Benson

Ayodele Cole, said the partnership had aided in the eradication of challenges of human error in the diagnosis process through the procurement of latest equipment in the field.

Rather than assumptions, as the case was before, he said the newly acquired equipment were supported with computer-aided abilities to reduce human interference.

The Echo Lab boss said this expansion of diagnostic services in the country seeks to also tackle the issue of

medical tourism as well as harness the medical diagnostic market.

Echo Lab, which already has 10 locations nationwide, now renders services in pathology, molecular diagnostic, genetics testing and radiology as part of the expansion.

The IDH Business Development Consultant, Dr. Khaled Mostafa Aboul-Enein, said the medical diagnostic market was pegged at N50 billion in 2015 and has been projected to hit about N300 billion by 2025, hence the opportunity for a better healthcare through medical diagnosis is enormous.

According to him, consolidating the market was part of key factors identified that could drive the growth of the sector adding that most public hospitals offer only basic low-cost test which has caused a fragmented market for private sector diagnostic centres because most private hospitals tend to outsource advanced testing through diverse centres.