…Orders lecturers, students to resume immediately

From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The management of Ebonyi State University Abakaliki (EBSU),has overruled the actions of the University’s chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and other Associated Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists(NAT) in declaring indefinite strike in the institution.

The unions had onThursday declared definite strike which paralysing activities at the institution .

The workers after declaring the indefinite strike also locked all entrances into the school.

Chairman of SSANU, Mr Elias Odigbo, said the indefinite strike was to protest against non-payment three months salaries.

He said the last time the varsity paid them salaries was in February.

“We ealso want the government to actualise our promotion since 2016. Since 2016 no promotion has been made, especially for non-academic staff.

“Another reason is that during the COVID-19 lockdown, there were 20 per cent deductions from our salaries with promises to refund the deductions.

But the EBSU Management in it’s reaction said the strike action embarked upon by the workers was not in the best interest of the school.

Public Relations Officer of the School, Mr. Partick Itumo, in a statement ordered all staff and students of the school to return to the university to offer their services to the university and continue to attend their lectures without fear of harassment or molestation in any way.

“Management is surprised that the unions decided to embark on strike at this time in spite of the deep and far reaching consultations it had with them. During the consultations, Management has always laid bare, the financial status of the university. By the Grace of God, Management has been able to pay salaries up to March 2023 and it was explained to them, that the Visitor to the University, our dear Governor, had promised to give EBSU grant to pay the remaining April 2023 salary.

“While agreeing that the Unions have their rights to embark on industrial action, it should be known to them that locking up the university gates is an unlawful act and very reprehensible.

“To close the gates of a public institution, disrupting peaceful movements of law abiding members of the public and university community is not acceptable. Therefore, all staff and students are directed to return to the university to offer their services to the university and continue to attend their lectures without fear of harassment or molestation in any way. Be assured that academic activities continue unimpeded. Those who wish to pay their fees should go ahead and do so, to enable them register their semester courses as the Portal is still open but shall be shutting down soon, as earlier communicated to them.

“We also wish to appeal to the Unions to reconsider their action and follow the path of dialogue, peace and the law which is already yielding results”he said.