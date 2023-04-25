• Ezzagu community indigenes allege harassment, intimidation, threat over 9-year-old Eze vacant stool

From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

Palpable tension currently engulfs Ezzagu, the autonomous community of Ogboji in Ishielu Local Government, Ebonyi State. The situation is linked to skirmishes over the vacant traditional stool of the community.

Daily Sun gathered that trouble actually started after the traditional ruler of the community passed on in 2004. Since then, it has not been possible to get a replacement.

Some concerned indigenes called on the state government and security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police, to intervene in the crisis over who becomes the next ruler. Led by

Chief Nwonu Okeh, Mr Donatus Nwekpa and Ekene Ogba, they raised the alarm that since the demise Eze Linus Enyiukpo, many of them had encountered series of life threats by persons suspected to be assailants.

In a petition to the police, October 10, 2022 titled: “Complaint of murder, kidnapping, serious threat to life, wilful destruction of properties, grievous bodily injuries, assault, intimidation, harassment, breach of peace against Mr Chinedu Nwankwo Michael a.k.a Omereme,”

the petitioners insisted that the excessiveness of the accused person should be curbed to prevent the village from becoming a slaughter house.

Repeated attempts to get the reaction of Nwankwo were fruitless as his phone lines were either switched off or not reachable on many occasions. However, the police confirmed receipt of the petition but indicated that investigation had merely commenced:

“Sometime in 2004, the traditional ruler of Ezzagu (Ogboji) Autonomous Community in Ishielu LG, Eze Linus Enyiukpo died. Suddenly, some persons including Mr Nwankwo declared interest to succeed the late monarch.

“In the process of lobbying, the same interested people also turned the community into a bloody land where innocent persons are being attacked with cutlass and guns while the villagers are being kidnapped and raped on daily basis.

“With the hope that all these nefarious activities will enable them become the successor of the late monarch. In spite of the several physical attacks on Mr Okey and others with the continuous threat to their lives on April 9, 2022, Nwekpa was again attacked through and inflicted with life threatening injuries over his body.

“But as God would it, some of the hoodlums working for the accused person were chased by the villagers. Those arrested confessed that they were working for their paymaster and some other persons in the community.

“On this note, Mr Chinedu Nwankwo Michael was declared wanted by Ebonyi State Government. But following the government inability to make any arrest, the atrocities continued.”

The allegedly attacked persons said that life is nothing anymore in the area because of the accused, who reportedly claimed to be the lord over the community while his perceived enemies and their families now live in fear of being harmed at any time.

They added that if urgent action was not taken to arrest the situation, the community might find itself in more chaotic situation than what was being experienced presently.

The people said they were ready to assist, cooperate and provide necessary support in terms of giving information to the police to enable them maintain peace and order in the community.