From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has fulfilled his promise to the orphaned children of the late Mr and Mrs Darlington Uzonwa, an Umuahia, Abia State-based Ebonyi couple brutally murdered by robbers.

The couple who were popular poultry farmers and major egg distributors in the Abia State capital were shot dead in a broad-daylight on January 25, 2020, along BCA Road Umuahia.

Their children who were driving with them in their family car when they came under attack escaped by providence.

The attention of Governor Umahi was later drawn to the dastardly incident through a letter by the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Abia State chapter for possible intervention to mitigate the plights of the traumatised victims’ children.

Governor Umahi later invited the children and their family representatives over to his office for a meeting.

The governor promptly released funds for their secondary education with a promise that Ebonyi State Government would bankroll their university education whenever they were due.

All three children of the couple were still then in Secondary School but one has now graduated remaining the last-born child who is currently in Senior Secondary one (SS1).

Meanwhile, the Correspondents Chapel in a follow-up letter dated May 11 informed the governor that the first daughter of the couple had been offered admission to study Economics at the Federal University Ndufu Alike (FUNAI).

The family of the victims had in a separate letter jointly signed by Mr Gregory Uzonwa, and Mrs Joy Ifeanyi-Sunday, also reminded the governor of his earlier promise.

A few days later, he monetised the cost of university education for the orphaned children of the Uzonwas and caused the same to be transferred into a dedicated bank account as agreed by the family.

Meanwhile, the family has expressed their profound gratitude to Governor Umahi for the gesture which according to them is a huge relief and succour.

Mrs Ifeanyi-Sunday who spoke with our correspondent, said that Umahi had rekindled the hope of her brother’s children, and shown uncommon concern and faithfulness by keeping his promise despite the fact he would be leaving office in less than two weeks.

Pouring encomiums on the outgoing Governor and Senator-elect, she said that the family would be eternally grateful to Umahi and the Ebonyi State Government for the gesture.

She also thanked Mr Steve Oko of the Vanguard Newspapers, Abia State; and Augustine Anioke of the Nation Newspapers, Abakaliki for their roles in championing the cause of the victims’ children and facilitating the intervention.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Obinna Ibe, has commended Governor Umahi for keeping his word, and for giving the family a sense of belonging.

He said that any investment in the education of the children whose hope had been shattered was a wise investment that posterity would always appreciate.