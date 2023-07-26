Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, Mrs Augustina Ogbodo, has charged officers to hunt down criminals for peace to reign in the state. She announced the arrest of 20 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in various scenes of crime.

She said: “The command dealt with the hoodlums when the Police Tactical Team (PTT) descended on the hoodlums in their hideouts. Ten suspected armed robbers were nabbed in Abakaliki. Valuable items were recovered from them.

“The team arrested another set of kidnappers in their hideout. They wanted to carry out another operation when they were arrested. They confessed to the crime. Pump action AK47 rifles and 20 rounds of cartridges.

“The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Olukayode Egbetokun’s vision and mission emphasised commitment, professionalism, selflessness and service to humanity. New operation strategies, training and retraining of personnel should be paramount to enhance tactical engagement.

“The IGP promised improved welfare for personnel. There will be a robust and effective human and technical intelligence gathering process to enhance the capacity of personnel.

“We need the support of stakeholders, community leaders and other sister security agencies to imbibe community policing to flush criminals out of the state.”