From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have announced the arrest of four suspects in connection with the murder of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward chairman in Ezza North Local Government Area, Mr. Peter Nweke.

Mr. Nweke was killed by gunmen on March 18, 2023, during the governorship and state Assembly elections in Ezza North.

Police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement on Saturday alleged that the Labour Party House of Assembly candidate for Ezza North state constituency, Leonard Nwali, confessed to have hired assassins who killed Nweke.

According to her, “on the 18th of March 2023, during the gubernatorial/state House of Assembly elections, one Peter Nweke ‘m’, the PDP ward chairman at Ezza North was killed by unknown gunmen.

“Sequel to the dastardly act, the Commissioner of Police Faleye S. Olaleye, tasked all police officers in the command to fish out all those responsible for the killing.

“Consequently, on the 28/03/2023 four suspects were arrested in connection with the death of Mr Peter Nweke.

“During interrogation of the suspects, the first suspect, one Leonard Kelechi Nwali ‘m’ a Labour Party House of Assembly aspirant, Ezza North constituency confessed to hiring the assailants who were meant to torture the late Peter Nweke; however, he died in the process.

“According to him, the late Peter Nweke posed a threat to his political ambition, so he contacted one Akwasi ‘m’ of Nnachi, Umuezeoka, Ezza North L.G.A who spear-headed the torture that eventually resulted to the death of Mr. Peter Nweke ‘m’.

“The second suspect Onyebuchi Chita ‘m’ of Nkomoro community confessed to have brought in the killers from Nkomoro into Ogboji community where Peter Nweke was killed.

“The third suspect Aloke Obinna ‘m’ of Ogboji community confessed to have given his motorcycle to one Onyebuchi Chita for escape after the incident.

“While Ifeanyi Nwokpuku ‘m’ the fourth suspect of Ogboji community in Ezza North conspired with one Sampson Nweke ‘m’ who pointed Peter Nweke out to the killers.”