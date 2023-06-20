From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki
Ebonyi State Governor Chief Francis Nwifuru has sworn in 35 new commissioners as members of his cabinet and charged them to discharge their duties with dedication and selflessness.
Performing the swearing-in on Tuesday morning, which took place at the New Exco Chambers Centenary City Abakaliki, Nwifuru noted that their nominations were a result of their track record of excellent performance and passion for the development of the state.
He urged them to approach their duties with seriousness and love for the state so as to justify their nominations.
The new Commissioners and their portfolios are as follows:
1. Engr Stanley Lebechi Mbam – Works and Transport
2. Dr Leonard Uguru – Finance
3. Dr Matthew Nwobashi – Lands and Survey
4. Prof Omari Omaka (SAN) – Tertiary Education
5. Prof Nwogo Obasi – Market Development & Parks
6. Elijah Okwu Oko Udu – Skill Development & Job Creation
7. Prince Etta Uka Ude – Internal Security
8. Hon Victor Chukwu Uzoma – Environment
9. Jude Chikadibia Okpor – Information and State Orientation
10. Mr Chidi Onyia – Solid Minerals
11. Oguzor Offia Nwali – Commerce and Industry
12. Mrs Aligwe Ann – Human Capital Development
13. Prof Paul Awo Nwobashi – Education (Primary & Secondary)
14. Mr Uchenna Igwe – Local Government & Chieftaincy Matters
15. Dr Ben Odo Uruchi – Justice (HAG)
16. Stanley Ifeanyi Ogbuewu – Culture and Tourism
17. Dr Donatus C Ilang – Boarder Peace & Conflict Resolution
18. Dr Mrs Obichukwu Ngozi – Aviation
19. Mrs Chinwe Okah – Budget and Planning
20. Dr Moses Ekuma Nnanna – Health
21. Hon Richard Ugo Idike – Youths and Sports
22. Barr Mrs Felicia Nwankpuma – Women Affairs
23. Mr Chinedu Nkah – Water Resources
24. Engr Ogbonna Abara Obashi – Infrastructure
25. Engr Francis Ori – Housing & Urban Development
26. Princess Nkechinyere lyioku – Agriculture and Natural Resources
27. Uzor Toochukwu Okorie – ICT
28. Mr Ogbonna Felix Igboke – Project Monitoring & Evaluation
29. Mr Ogbonna Okorie – Inter Party Affairs
30. Hon Valentine Okike-Uzor – Special Duty
31. Hon Inyima Sunday – Capital City
32. Hon Peter Oge Ali – Power & Energy
33. Elechi Elechi – Investment
34. Solomon Azi – Grant & Donor Agencies
35. Barr Ikeuwa Omebe – Rural Development