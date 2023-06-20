From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief Francis Nwifuru has sworn in 35 new commissioners as members of his cabinet and charged them to discharge their duties with dedication and selflessness.

Performing the swearing-in on Tuesday morning, which took place at the New Exco Chambers Centenary City Abakaliki, Nwifuru noted that their nominations were a result of their track record of excellent performance and passion for the development of the state.

He urged them to approach their duties with seriousness and love for the state so as to justify their nominations.

The new Commissioners and their portfolios are as follows:

1. Engr Stanley Lebechi Mbam – Works and Transport

2. Dr Leonard Uguru – Finance

3. Dr Matthew Nwobashi – Lands and Survey

4. Prof Omari Omaka (SAN) – Tertiary Education

5. Prof Nwogo Obasi – Market Development & Parks

6. Elijah Okwu Oko Udu – Skill Development & Job Creation

7. Prince Etta Uka Ude – Internal Security

8. Hon Victor Chukwu Uzoma – Environment

9. Jude Chikadibia Okpor – Information and State Orientation

10. Mr Chidi Onyia – Solid Minerals

11. Oguzor Offia Nwali – Commerce and Industry

12. Mrs Aligwe Ann – Human Capital Development

13. Prof Paul Awo Nwobashi – Education (Primary & Secondary)

14. Mr Uchenna Igwe – Local Government & Chieftaincy Matters

15. Dr Ben Odo Uruchi – Justice (HAG)

16. Stanley Ifeanyi Ogbuewu – Culture and Tourism

17. Dr Donatus C Ilang – Boarder Peace & Conflict Resolution

18. Dr Mrs Obichukwu Ngozi – Aviation

19. Mrs Chinwe Okah – Budget and Planning

20. Dr Moses Ekuma Nnanna – Health

21. Hon Richard Ugo Idike – Youths and Sports

22. Barr Mrs Felicia Nwankpuma – Women Affairs

23. Mr Chinedu Nkah – Water Resources

24. Engr Ogbonna Abara Obashi – Infrastructure

25. Engr Francis Ori – Housing & Urban Development

26. Princess Nkechinyere lyioku – Agriculture and Natural Resources

27. Uzor Toochukwu Okorie – ICT

28. Mr Ogbonna Felix Igboke – Project Monitoring & Evaluation

29. Mr Ogbonna Okorie – Inter Party Affairs

30. Hon Valentine Okike-Uzor – Special Duty

31. Hon Inyima Sunday – Capital City

32. Hon Peter Oge Ali – Power & Energy

33. Elechi Elechi – Investment

34. Solomon Azi – Grant & Donor Agencies

35. Barr Ikeuwa Omebe – Rural Development