From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Mr Jude Okpor, an engineer, is the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation. In this interview, he speaks about the proposed palliative package for residents to mitigate the hardship associated with fuel subsidy removal, employment of over 190 health workers, efforts being made by the State Government in preparation for the negative effects of flood as predicted by NiMET and other related agencies.

The administration of Governor Francis Nwifuru is new but could you share with us some of its achievements so far? Governor Francis Nwifuru is a leader that came prepared. Immediately he was sworn-in, he swung into action, and he’s a leader that has in mind what he wants to achieve for the people of Ebonyi State. He knew the priorities of the state and the moment he was sworn-in, he set out to achieving them. Few days after he was sworn-in, he granted a waiver for the employment of 195 health workers to be deployed to the 13 local government areas of the state to fill the gap we have in the primary healthcare level. Security is also a priority for the governor. He widened the intelligence gathering network by appointing people from all the local government areas, as his SAs and SSAs and this is also done for the three senatorial districts of the state to broaden faster intelligence gathering network of the state in conjunction with the security agencies, in order to nip crime in the bud. He has also moved to tackle the perennial water scarcity in the state, because over the years, the state has been faced with the issue of pipe borne water, particularly the state capital. On assumption of office, he inaugurated the State Executive Council and mandated the Commissioner for Water Resources to deal with the issue of water scarcity in the state. No sooner was this directive given by the governor, water started running in all the nooks and crannies of Abakaliki from the Ezilo Water scheme. But unfortunately, most of the pipes, because they are already old, were leaking and some of them ruptured, the exercise was halted to carry out some repairs on the pipes. And very soon, water will be reticulated across the state, from the Ezilo Water scheme. Just few weeks ago, the governor set up a peace committee for all the crisis-ridden areas in the state. Although there had been peace committee before now but the governor was particular about this one, and he appointed men and women of proven integrity as members to find lasting solutions to the crises in the state. Not done with that, because some of these age-long crises have caused the displacement of many citizens of Ebonyi State, the governor approved the construction of modern low-cost housing for the displaced persons. He did this because he doesn’t want any Ebonyian to be relegated to the status of an IDP in the state and beyond. Therefore, approval has been given for the construction of 140 units of houses each in Izzo and Amaeze communities in the state, and as we speak, clearing for the project has already begun in the two communities. Being passionate about this project, His Excellency has directed the Ministry of Housing to liaise with the Bureau of Procurement to ensure immediate take-off of this project. He’s doing this because he believes that peace is important and should be entrenched in all the villages and communities of the state. The governor has also intervened in the condition of civil service in the state. For many years, a lot of people have retired and others have died, thus naturally creating vacancies in the civil service. He has ordered the immediate recruitment of 1,434 civil servants in the state. Also, to help cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, he has directed the increment of salaries of the civil servants by N10,000 as palliative, to ameliorate the sufferings of the civil servants. I know that Ebonyi State economy is driven by the civil service. This means that whatever you do for the civil service has a multiplier effect in all families in the state. Each time the living standards of civil servants improve, it has a positive impact on their families. These and many are what the Governor has achieved within less than 60 days of his administration.

What’s the situation about the proposed recruitment of over 190 health workers to tackle the manpower challenges of the 13 General Hospitals in the state?

There’s something we call administrative process. His Excellency gave that waiver to the relevant ministry to do the needful. There is a process that the ministry ought to go through before that recruitment can be consummated. Advert has been placed for people to apply, and people have been applying and the process is running. If anybody tells you it has been concluded, the person is lying. I can tell you emphatically that the process of recruitment of 195 health workers is ongoing.

The state government just announced the employment of over 1,400 workers in the state. Aside the meagre monthly allocation from the Federal Government, what’s the state doing to beef up its Internally-Generated Revenue to tackle the wage bill?

Of a truth, the governor’s magnanimity in granting that waiver will actually affect the recurrent expenditure of the state. But like I said earlier, the civil service is the mainstay of the Ebonyi economy. As one who is passionate about improving the human resources of the state, the governor deemed it necessary to inject new impetus into the civil service to stimulate the economy. Even though he knows the financial implications of this new drive and plan, but he’s not resting on his oars. This is because Ebonyi State is endowed with lots of mineral resources across the 13 local government areas of the state, and the governor is conscious of making sure that these natural resources are harnessed to beef up the revenue base of the state. Don’t forget that we have ministry of investment and in no distant time, Ebonyi State will not only become a state where natural resources are explored and exploited, but where local contents are highly domesticated for the employment of our youths and the economic growth of the state.

The Federal Government has just indicated interest in increasing workers’ salary. Is the State Government going to borrow a leaf from that? If yes, at what percentage and when would it begin?

Water flows from the top down. Ebonyi will wait, because it does not operate in isolation from the Federal Government. We will wait and see what the government at the centre is going to do, then we sit back and study whether our resources will be in sync with whatever decision we are going to take. We will not be in a haste to take any decision on this. That’s why the Governor has thought it wise to alleviate the sufferings of Ebonyi workers by the increment in their salary, across board. It’s work in process and gradually we will get there.

Going by the rising cost of goods and services in the country, what’s the state government planning to do for Ebonyi people as palliatives?

Ebonyi is not a state that’s in isolation from the Federal Government. We are aware that the Government led by President Bola Tinubu is planning a palliative package for the whole of Nigerians to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal. The moment this is unveiled, Ebonyians are also going to be beneficiaries of the palliative package. And if there are opportunities to add to what the Federal Government is going to do, the Ebonyi State Government will explore those opportunities within the limit of our resources. Human capital development is one of the core priorities of the Governor and he’s passionate about it. No stone will be left unturned to ensure the living standards of Ebonyi residents are upgraded during his time, as governor.

What concrete steps is the State Government taking to mitigate the effects of heavy flooding as predicted by NiMET and other relevant authorities?

I have said it before, Ebonyi is a state in Nigeria. Recently, NEMA and other weather agencies had interaction with the governors of the 36 states in Nigeria. They engaged the governors on the dangers that lie ahead particularly flooding in the country. There is a holistic approach the Federal Government and the governors are coming up with to make sure they forestall such ugly occurrences. However, down here in Ebonyi, the ministry of environment has done much in opening up all the drainages and to make sure all blockages capable of causing flooding, are cleared. The commissioner for environment on the directive of the Governor, has already swung into action ahead of the peak of the rainy season.

Ebonyi is reportedly indebted to WAEC. In view of the low revenue base of the state, will this administration continue to sponsor students for external examinations?

During his campaigns, the governor said he would make public schools more attractive than private schools. For someone who has this kind of vision, there’s no gainsaying the fact that he would continue to fund students for external examinations. There’s no way this campaign promise can be fulfilled, if Ebonyi students are no longer funded for external examinations. Therefore, Ebonyi State government will continue to fund external examinations, because it’s another way of gauging His Excellency’s vision in education.

Has the Ebonyi State government recovered any assets in terms of cars, lands and property from former governor David Umahi and other ex-functionaries of the state?

To the best of my knowledge, Ebonyi State has never declared any of its assets missing. You can’t begin to talk of recovery of assets if there’s none missing. Therefore, as we speak, none of the government’s assets is missing and we have not recovered any. This government is still young.

How true is the allegation by the PDP that Governor Nwifuru is mopping billions of Naira in connivance with the Chairmen of the 13 local government areas of the state, as bribe at the Ebonyi Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja?

The alarm was first raised by one of our brothers, Pascal Oluchukwu. I had addressed this issue in a press conference, I told journalists there that Governor Nwifuru has absolute confidence in the judiciary, and he won in a free and fair election. Ebonyi people voted for him overwhelmingly and so there’s no need to seek for self-help. He’s not having sleepless nights over the matter at the tribunal, because he won that election.