Bans motorcycle, tricycle operations

From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Mr Ajah Chinonso, has placed a dusk to Dawn curfew in Okposi, Uburu and Ugwulagwu communities as part of measures to checkmate criminal activities and general insecurity in the area.

The council boss announced the curfew in a statement he issued on Thursday.

According to him, the curfew starts from 6 pm on Thursday, June 8 till further notice.

He also announced a ban on motorcycle and tricycle operations within the council till further notice.

“The Executive Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area, Honourable Ajah Chinonso Consider has placed a dusk to dawn curfew in Ọkpọsị, Uburu and Ugwulangwu with effect from 6 pm today Thursday, June 8, 2023, till further notice.

“This is to help checkmate the rate of restiveness in the areas in recent times.

“To this end, all forms of movement including activities of motorcyclists and tricyclists within the areas have been outlawed with immediate effect.

“All and sundry are advised to adhere to this directive to avoid further threat to peace in the Council.

“Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders and Town Union Executives are advised to sensitise their subjects on the need to comply with the curfew as violators would be dealt with severely.”