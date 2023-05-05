By Chinelo Obogo

[email protected]

07064781229

A 2017 reports showed that 70per cent of airports across the world operated at a loss, making many countries turn to concession as the most viable option to run the airports profitable and in self-sustaining manner.

Available data from the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) have also shown that the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State, were the only airports that earned enough revenue to cover their operating costs between 2017 and 2019 while others have been operating at huge losses putting further strain on Government’s stretched resources.

Records also show that many state run airports are not profitable, hence the reason why few states like Delta have had to concession the Asaba airport to increase revenue. Two years ago, the Delta State government selected First Investment Development Company (FIDC)-MENZIES Aviation (MA) Consortium as the preferred bidder for the airport in a 30-year concession. The company is meant to invest an estimated N28 billion on capital projects which include airport/terminal Facility, cargo facility, Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) facility, tank farm, industrial park and hotel and conference facility.

On the government’s part, they will exempt the concessionaire from the payment of some specific taxes to the state for a period of five years, to enable it concentrate on the development of the agreed mandatory capital projects.

Ebonyi airport

Many aviation stakeholders felicitated with the Ebonyi State government last week when it welcomed two aircraft at the inaugural flight operations of the President Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke.

However, the general consensus among experts is for the state government to follow the Delta model and concession the airport to maximise its potential.

Air Peace operated the first flights to the airport as its two Embraer 145 aircraft from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos touched down at the airport on Thursday, April 27. The airport’s runway measures 3.1 by 75 meters but the active part of the 75 meters is 60 meters, while the shoulders are 15 meters. However, unlike other airports, the shoulders are the same strength with the main runway. It was built with 14 inches reinforced concrete, making it the first concrete runway in Nigeria. The airport’s control tower has nine floors and the perimeter fencing is 16 kilometers radius. It has completed block works with anti-climb facilities.

According to the Governor, Dave Umahi, the installation of category two airfield lighting is currently on-going on both sides of the runway and the work at the airport will be completed before end of June, 2023 with full navigational aids.

The state government said the airport has all the ground handling equipment and has completed plans for Skyway Aviation Handling Plc to provide manpower to manage the ground handling services as it plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to train Ebonyi citizens and license them to work at the airport under the supervision of SAHCO.

The airport is also working with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to provide Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services including Aviation Security. Ebony citizens will also be trained and licensed by the agency to provide these services.

Potentials

Speaking on the potential of the airport at the inaugural flight which took place recently, the Director -General Civil Aviation (DGCA) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the airport will open Ebonyi State to the world and that when it becomes fully operational, it will create jobs and cr opportunity for more investors to come into the state.

Nuhu who was represented at the occasion by Mr. Emman Chukwu of NCAA, said that said that the regulatory agency monitored the construction of the airport by the State Government from inception to the present stage.

He described the airport as one of the best in the country, hoping that it would be well-maintained by the state government. Chukwu explained that the airport would facilitate growth in Ebonyi, while additional Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) would be earned through it.

“This airport will open Ebonyi State to the world. When it becomes fully operational, it will create jobs and more investors will come into the state. It is always good to have a project like this and there is also the need to maintain it as at when due. However, it requires more expansion and I hope the incoming government will continue with this laudable project for the state.”

Cost

Governor Umahi, said that so far, the project has gulped N36 billion and that from May, the state government will provide free flights twice daily from Abuja and Lagos for the next four weeks. The governor said that the airport would drive development and investments in the state and appealed to investors to take the opportunity of the airport to invest in the state.

He further called on the incoming government in the state to ensure good use of the facility for the people of the Ebonyi, the South East and Nigerians in general.

“When the first aircraft landed, I remembered Ebonyi and the toils of the founding fathers. It gladdens my heart that our dream has been actualised. I am grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari who approved N10 billion loan for the international wing of the airport to be built. Some people tried to downgrade us but we fought on to make the project a reality. When we faced the challenge of lack of funds, President Buhari wrote to the Ministry of Finance and told them to make funds available for us. We are very grateful to him.

“The total amount so far that was used to build this airport is N36 billion. What is remaining is the taxiway and airfield lightening which has already been paid for. Starting from May, the Ebonyi State government would operate two flights weekly from Lagos and Abuja free of charge for four weeks as a way to encourage travel into the state. Subsequently, we would want the Federal Government to take over the airport and concession it to make it more profitable,” he said.

Umahi expressed gratitude to Buhari for approving funds needed for the project and also to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for ensuring the project got speedy approval.

“We want to thank the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who promised us in his first tenure that he will ensure that the project becomes a reality. We also want to thank the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, for his support and also to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefelie as well as the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, who ensured that the funds that the President approved were made available to us.

“We wanted to do three mega projects in each senatorial district, we started a university in Ebonyi South and today, it is a success. We have started a stadium in Ebonyi North and by the next two weeks, we would ensure that it would reach 80per cent completion.

The airport is located in Ebonyi Central and it is for everyone. We want to thank the House of Assembly for its support and for the speedy approval of the N10 billion loan we took for the project.

“We faced a lot of challenges and criticisms from those who said the airport is an impossible project. When it was time to donate land, some people took us to court but we are grateful to the judiciary and the Izza nation for its support.

“We are also very grateful to the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema. When Nigerians were stranded in South Africa, he went and evacuated them free of charge. When Nigerians became stranded in Sudan, he has also offered to evacuate them free if charge. When it was time for this inaugural flight, he brought two of his aircraft to bring in people from Lagos and Abuja,” Umahi said.