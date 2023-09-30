From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

General hospitals and other medical facilities in Ebonyi State have received a total of 195 new medical personnel to assist them in delivering quality health care to the people of the state.

Head of Service of Ebonyi State, Rita Okoro, who disclosed this to Ebonyians on Saturday during a live media chat organized by the state government as part of activities to mark Nigerian’s 63rd Independence and 27th anniversary of the creation of Ebonyi state, added that the gesture was in line with the Peoples Charter of Need of Governor Francis Nwifuru’s administration.

Okoro who was addressing the people on the achievements of her office, explained that the 195 medical personnel were successful applicants from the recent recruitment organized by the State goverment.

She added that another 1,454 persons have also been recruited and added into the state civil service.

She emphasized that these achievements were recorded within the first three months in office of Chief Francis Nwifuru’s administration.

She commended the Governor for his visionary leadership which she said had transformed the state for the benefit of all.

Commissioner for Human capital Development, Mrs. Ann Aligwe, on her part disclosed that her Ministry was already in possession of N3 billion as approved by the Governor for the empowerment of Ebonyi youths hawking across the country.

She added that the disbursement will soon commence aas the beneficiaries had already been profiled.

She also announced that her Ministry has attracted three IDP centres, to be built across the three senatorial zones of the state, where victims of natural disasters and communal violence will be kept and cared for .

She equally disclosed that her Ministry has also attracted 13 JAMB CBT centres to be built across the 13 local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof. Omari Omaka, said the education sector has improved tremendously under Governor Nwifuru, adding that tertially institutions in the state were doing excellently well.

“His Excellency the Governor, being aware of the challenges we were having in our own state University, EBSU, such that payment of salaries was a big problem. But within one month in office, the Governor graciously increased the monthly subvention of Ebonyi State University from N150 million to N200 million. The Governor also gave approval for additional N300 million for the settlement of other outstanding debts in the university.

“The Governor has also increased the monthly subvention of Ebonyi State College of Education from 50 million to 60 Million, among others”