From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has congratulated Walter Chukwuemeka, better known as MC Walter, who is seeking a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest single entertainment which is holding at CityHub in Abakaliki.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Jude Okpor, in a statement on behalf of the Goverment said the entertainer has done the state proud by showcasing the adventurous and resilient spirit of the Ebonyi people.

He praised him for his hard work and urged him to keep making the state proud.

” Dear MC Walter, may I congratulate you on behalf of the government, people and lovers of our dear state on your ongoing attempt at setting a world record of 130 hours Entertainment Marathon.

“You have done our state proud by demonstrating the adventurous, resilient and unwavering Ebonyi spirit thus far. We are proud of you.

“As we watch your progress in this endeavour, it is my most fervent prayer that the Almighty God grants you the strength to achieve this great feat.

“Accept the assurances of our support,” he said.

The entertainment a- thon is expected to come to an end on Sunday night.