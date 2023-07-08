From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Uzoamaka Nwifuru, has announced her intention to launch her pet project aimed at alleviating poverty and hardship among women and children in the state.

Mrs. Nwifuru disclosed this at the weekend during a strategic meeting with Development Partners at her office in Abakaliki.

The meeting was aimed at soliciting the support of partners and stakeholders for the project.

The meeting had in attendance, representatives of fifteen Development Partners from across the world.

Some of the Development Partners in attendance were, USAID STATE 2 STATE, USAID Advocacy Nutrition, DIG Foundation, FTF Agric Extension and Advocacy, AMURT, EB-SMOH, USAID MCGL, USAID Momentum, USAID Breakthrough Action among others.

Addressing the partners, Mrs. Nwifuru said she would work with agencies whose programs and projects were in tandem with her area of interests.

She appreciated the agencies especially those who had been operational in the state, and assured them that her office would create a conducive environment for smooth partnership in the areas that would impact lives of the downtrodden in the state

Speaking on behalf of the agencies, Dr. Azu Ibiam, said they were prepared to assist the Governor’s wife in her pet project, adding that the Partners had in the past assisted governments in touching lives of its citizenry.