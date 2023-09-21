From Chijioke Agwu,.Abakaliki

Wife of the Ebonyi State Governor Mrs Uzoamaka Nwifuru has congratulated the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

Mrs.Tinubu, a former Senator, clocked 63 on Thursday.

In a congratulatory message signed by her Press Secretary, Ms. Nnenna Oshibe, Mrs. Nwifuru described the Nigeria First Lady as a virtious woman who has made remarkable contributions to the development of the nation.

She particularly praised Mrs.Tinubu for her commitment and dedication towards uplifting the lives of the underprivileged and empowerment of women through her pet project.

“The Nigeria First Lady has consistently demonstrated grace, resilience and compassion, coupled with her visionary approach to addressing critical issues, including healthcare, gender equality, and youth empowerment, is a beacon of hope for all.

“The Governor’s wife reiterated that Ebonyi people especially the womenfolk are taking significant cues from the First Lady’s tremendous work and promised to continue to support, her and her pet project,” Oshibe said in the statement.