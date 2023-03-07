From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of Imo State has restrained the Inspector General of Police, the Ebonyi State Commissioner and the State Security Services from further arresting and detaining the former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government and the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Governorship candidate, Prof. Benard Odoh.



Justice I.M. Njaka made the interim order after listening to C.K Okorie, SAN, in an exparte motion dated March 1 and filed on March 2 in suit No: HOW/194/2023, filed by Prof. Odoh.



The Court equally granted an order staying all actions in connection with the substantive application pending the hearing and determination of the matter adjourned to March 8 for report of service and hearing.



The exparte motion was brought pursuant to sections 34, 35 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution, order 11, rules 1,2,3, 4 and 5, order iv rules 3, 4 and order xi of the fundamental right (Enforcement Procedure) rules, 2009.