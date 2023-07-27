From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Mgbom Na-Achara Autonomous Community, in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Governments Area of Ebonyi State has petitioned the House of Representatives over the spate of insecurity in the area.

The community, in the petition signed by Reverend Johnson Odii, Odii Okereke and Chukuka Okorie, President General, Secretary General, Mgbom N’Achara Development Union respectively, as well as Chukuka Okorie, representative Mgbom N’Achara Council of Elders, said it is under seige by gunmen.

The community lamented that since the beginning of the year, cases of armed robbery and killing of the her people, as well as destruction of property by yet-to-be-identified gunmen have been on the rise.

The petition, which was addressed to the speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, was laid before the House by the member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency, of Ebonyi State, Nkemkanma Kama, called on the parliament to mandate the police and Department of State Services ( DSS) to unravel those behind the incessant attacks on the people and bring them to book.

According to them, “the armed bandits have gruesomely murdered many of our community leaders and stakeholders, some have also narrowly escaped death. Indeed, this cold reality stare us in the face in a rude and shocking manner as the yet-to-be-apprehended criminals have carried out their heinous acts multiple times with impunity.

“Our community, Mgbom N’Achara, is strategically located as the commercial hub of Okposi – a rapidly urbanizing town in Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State. Prior to the recent ugly developments, Okposi has remained a very peaceful town with hardworking people going about their daily businesses. But the unprecedented killings and arson have created tension and forced many of our people out of the community; businesses are shutting down, hence this outcry out to the people’s representatives – the House of Representatives.

“We have witnessed recurrent and worsening attacks on our people since 2022. Below are some specific cases of major security breaches in our land listed in a chronological order:

Mr. Joseph Nwanja (popularly known as Ogonogo Mgbom) – a community vigilante operative and trader was gruesomely killed at Court Area Roundabout by yet-to-be-apprehended gunmen on the night of 30th October, 2022.

“On 11th January, 2023, Bar. Ogbonnaya Sunday, a community leader, was attacked in his house at Obuegu Mgbom. His car and motorcycle of his wife were burnt to ashes. He narrowly escaped being killed by the assailants.

Dickson Chukwu, a local Vigilante commander was massively attacked, but was lucky to escape with a lot of bullet wounds on 11th February, 2023.

“Mr. Eze Ogbonnaya (Ogbo Educa) a trader on 23rd February, 2023 shot dead around round about court areas Okposi.

On 11th march 2023, a serving councilor representing Okposi Achara ward II, Hon. Samuel Ogbonnaya Ugwu (SPACO) was gruesomely murdered and set ablaze in his car in the same round about, Court Area Okposi.

“On 21st May, 2023, the chairman of Enuogurugu Mgbom Village, Mr. Chijoke Samuel (a.k.a Onye Uwa) was attacked and shot, but narrowly escaped. When they could not get him, they stole his brand new motorcycle and other valuables from his house. ”

The community added that “on 31st May, 2023, the community youth leader Mgbom Na- Achara Autonomous Community, Mr. Eze Joseph Ogbonnaya (Wisdom) narrowly escaped assassination. He had been a target of multiple gun attacks. Still on the night of 31st May 2023, the President General of Mgbom N’Achara Development Union (M.A.D.U), Rev. Dr. Johnson Okorie Odii also escaped assassination in his house narrowly.

” Angered by their failed attempt, the bandits set two of his vehicles ablaze. During this raid, one of Rev. Johnson O. Odii’s tenants, Mr. Sunday Ugwuanyi (Manager of Romchi Mass Transit in Okposi) was shot, before he escaped with bullet wounds. He has been undergoing treatment at an Orthopedic Hospital.

“Mr. Felix Ngene living in Amata Mgbom was also attacked on 8th June, 2023 in his house and hilux van parked outside his gate was burnt. At least five cases of arson and armed robbery especially in Court Area Mgbom Okposi, have been reported since May 2023.

“Mr Speaker, it is expedient to notify you that the leaders and stakeholders of our community have fled the community for safety as a result of the heinous acts of this hoodlums and gunmen. There is palpable tension in our community. As we write, we are all in exile. The attacks appear to have spread to neighbouring communities. “