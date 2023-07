From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Commissioner for Projects Monitoring and Evaluation in Ebonyi State, Felix Igboke,has written to the Ebonyi Election Petition Tribunal seeking to withdraw a suit he filed challenging Mr Kama Nkemkanma’s election to represent Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency.

Mr Igboke was the All Progressive Congress(APC) candidate for the said Federal House of Representatives Constituency election.

He however lost to Mr Kama, who was the Labour Party(LP) candidate for the election.

Mr Igboke had dragged Kama to the Tribunal challenging the results of the said election.

But on Thursday, he reportedly wrote to the Tribunal seeking to withdraw the suit.

The Commissioner confirmed the development in a statement.

He said he took the decision after listening to wiser counsel from some prominent leaders, family and constituents.

He said there is a need to encourage peace,development and enhance mutual coexistence of the people of the constituency.

“I, therefore, wish to inform us that I have withdrawn the said petition against Hon Nkemkanma Kama.This was officially done today 20th July 2023,and in the best interest of our people”

“It was a hard decision but we had to do it.God has bestowed upon each of us great destinies and He decides who gets what at any given time”

“It is my conviction that this decision will among other things offer Hon Kama the needed space to effectively represent our people and contribute his own quota to the development of our dear constituency which has always been my desire and prayer”, he said.

It was reliably gathered that the motion for withdrawal filed on 17th July was formally presented to the Tribunal on Thursday which proceeded to strike out the matter.