From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the cancellation of elections held on Saturday in some parts of the state, accusing the opposition parties of fraud and electoral malpractices in those localities.

Chairman of the party in the state, Stanley Okoro-emegha, while briefing journalists in Abakaliki on Tuesday alleged that high level electoral irregularities were perpetrated in Afikpo North, Ezza North, Onicha and Ohaukwu local government areas of the state by the opposition parties.

He therefore called the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel elections in those local government areas , adding that the results obtained in those areas did not really reflect the votes cast by the people.

He also accused the opposition of carrying out violent attacks which led to the killing of one party’s agents in Izzi local government area.

He stated that the leadership of the party has raised petitions and forwarded to the INEC asking the Commission to conduct forensic examinations into the thumb printed papers to discover the level of fraud perpetrated by the opposition.

“For instance, in places like Afikpo North, Ezza North, Onicha and Ohaukwu LGAs, there were a lot of manipulations voiding our already captured votes.

” We got clear information that what they were doing in those places was to bring our already thumb printed papers, and double the finger print in order to void them. This they did in connivance with security agencies.

” I bet you if you conduct forensic examination into the finger prints you will discover the variations.

“We decided not to be confrontational but to write INEC for cancellation of results in those areas”