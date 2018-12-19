Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Senator Sam Egwu represents Ebonyi North senatorial zone in the National Assembly. Before his journey to the red chamber, he had ruled Ebonyi State as governor from 1999 to 2007. In 2008, he was appointed minister of Education by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He speaks on his re-election bid and other issues of interest.

Your re-election bid is being challenged by the Izzi people on the grounds that it is the turn of their clan to the produce the senator. Are you not afraid they might vote you out since their son has the ticket of the APC?

In every election there must be agitation from some people who feel they have not been well represented. We are in democracy; we are in emerging democracy you know. We are still at a level where representation is like ‘my own local government has not gone’, ‘my ward has not gone’. It is like every ward; every local government should taste the position irrespective of whether you are performing or not performing; irrespective of whether you are qualified or not qualified. There is nothing bad about that. It is part of the democratic process and in this particular case; Ebonyi local government in particular has not gone to the senate, from the time this republic or democracy started; even from the past republic. That is the statement of fact.

But, you see, there has never been a time there was an agreement either written or unwritten that we should rotate either clockwise or anti-clockwise; even in Izzi, there are four local governments you know, Izzi has been there twice: Andrew Nwankwo has been there; Chris Nwankwo has been there. Abakaliki had been there three times: Polycap Nwite, Nshii and Ngiji Ngele, then Ohaukwu had been there through Anthony Agbo and then myself. If you go to the Izzi bloc the Abakaliki and Izzi local governments have gone more than once and you should start asking why has Ebonyi not gone once and these LGAs have taken two or three times. So, it is just un- fortunate that they have not gone. It is not that they don’t have people but you know politics; the factors that come up in politics have not favoured them to present a candidate. I am sure that there has not been a scheme to say that Ebonyi must not go. After all, they are part of the senatorial zone. But I know in politics, like a democracy, you must indicate interest and you must go through a party nomination for you to emerge. So, the point I am trying to make is that it is not a deliberate action to stop them from going.