From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Simon Ebegbulem,

has applauded leaders of the South-East region, particularly Governor Hope Uzodimma, for their proactive efforts in seeking a lasting solution to the prevailing issues of insecurity.

His comments came in response to a recent meeting of South-East stakeholders, which brought together prominent figures including Ohanaeze Ndigbo, governors, members of the National Assembly, Speakes of the state Houses of Assembly and other notable leaders.

During the meeting held in Abuja, the leaders extensively discussed the security challenges facing the region and expressed optimism that peace would be restored in the near future.

Ebegbulem specifically acknowledged the role of Governor Uzodimma, chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), in conveying the various measures being considered by the governors to tackle the insecurity issue. One of the proposed measures involves planning a high-powered delegation to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While appreciating the support received from past administrations, the commissioner expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership, stating that they remain optimistic about receiving the necessary interventions to effectively address the security challenges in the South-East.

He highlighted the importance of synergy and collaboration among all stakeholders in tackling the security challenges. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach that encompasses both short-term and long-term solutions. This includes engaging with the Federal Government and seeking further support in addressing the security concerns in the region.

Ebegbulem also stressed the significance of proactive measures at the regional and community levels, such as strengthening local security networks, improving intelligence gathering, and enhancing community policing initiatives. He commended the efforts of Governor Uzodima in this regard.

Ebegbulem emphasised the importance of collective action and cooperation among traditional leaders, community leaders, youth groups, and civil society organizations. By harnessing their collective wisdom, experiences, and resources, actionable strategies can be developed to address the root causes of insecurity and promote peace and stability in the South-East.

The commissioner expressed confidence that through collaboration, dialogue, and effective implementation of strategies, the security challenges in the South-East can be overcome. He emphasized the collective commitment and determination of all stakeholders to create a secure and conducive environment for the region, fostering a safer and more prosperous future for all its citizens.