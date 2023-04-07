From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Easter, urging them to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would advance the course of development.

In an Easter Message, signed by Governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Governor Wike said that Easter exemplifies the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind, noting that as individuals, Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

He called on the people of Rivers State to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state as they reflect on the ideals of Good Friday and Easter celebration.

Governor Wike assured the people of Rivers State that he would continue to make sacrifices for the state and Nigeria as a whole, defend her interests and ensure that the people always enjoy good governance, as he thanked them for their great support.

He said Easter is a period of fresh beginning, forgiveness, love and friendship.

The governor urged the privileged to reach out to the less-privileged as everyone works to deepen the culture of true Christianity.

Governor Wike, while wishing the people of the state a happy Easter celebration, assured them of their security before, during and after the celebrations.

