From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Uromi Like Minds Initiative (ULMI) has feted the elderly persons in the Home for the Elderly in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Addressing the media at the ceremony, the vice chairman of the organisation, who also doubles as the welfare committee chairman, Sebastine Osita, said the yearly charitable scheme for the less privileged and the elderly has come to stay.

He said: these activities, among others, are actually the main reasons why our organisation is in existence and will continue to embark on it as long as God enables us through His Grace”.

In his remark, the Executive Chairman of the NGO, Mr Sylvester Abumere Ekpen, stressed the importance of reaching out to the poor and downtrodden, which according to him, is the major objective of the group.

In his word: “One of the aims and objectives of ULMI is to carry out works of charity and reach out to the less privileged ones within our community.

“As an organisation, we have stayed true to this goal and recently concluded our fourth consecutive annual welfare outreach to some of our adopted targets, including The Catholic Church Home for the Elderly as well as the Local Bone Treatment Homes, all in Uromi, Edo State.

“This annual token brings enormous joy to the beneficiaries and we are pleased to be the vessels, through which God provides some of their needs”.

Also in a message, the Secretary General of the association, Deacon Darlington Okpebholo Ray, appreciated members of the organisation for their steadfastness and commitment to the cause which has brought smiles to many faces in Uromi.

He particularly singled out the organisation’s project director, Prince Ken Edenojie, who he described as a workaholic who does everything to ensure all their activities come out successfully at home.

He also praised others who were physically present during the outreach, those who came in from Canada, the US, Europe and the UK, such names as Ambrose Ojeabulu, Boyo Ojeaga, Stephen Agbonkhese, Mathias Igberaese, Patrick Erahbahiemen and many others.

The annual Easter outreach by the Uromi Like Minds Initiative might have come and gone, but the memories of this year’s edition will linger on for a long time and the International NGO touched lives much more than they have ever done before since its establishment in 2020.

Among those who benefited from the charitable support provided by this body membered by sons and friends of Uromi living at home and in the diaspora, were, The Home for the Elderly, the Bone Reset Clinic both in Uromi, the administrative headquarters of Esan North East LGA of Edo state, South-South Nigeria, as well as a number of school teachers in the community who got rewards for the outstanding and long time services to the LGA in the primary and post-primary schools.

Apart from foodstuffs, ranging from bags of rice, beans, and yams as well as some beverages, other items like diapers and a generator set were also given to these homes.